It’s undeniable that K-Pop stars are now taking over the world. From BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE to aespa, they are all enjoying the spotlight. Be it their fashion, their upcoming projects, lifestyle, relationships or skincare, fans are super excited to know it all. And, as we talk about skincare, how can we not talk about BLACKPINK’s Rose, who has captured the hearts of her fans with her mesmerising, soulful voice and her flawless beauty.

With her luminous complexion and enviable glow, it’s no secret that Rose must be very diligent about her skincare routine and today, we will delve deeper into the singing diva’s meticulous regime to discover her beauty secrets.

To begin with, Rose is very diligent about cleansing and begins her routine by using an oil or milk cleanser. To ensure a deep cleanse and remove any remaining traces of make-up, Rose follows up with a foam cleanser.

After this step, the BLACKPINK member uses a traditional toner that provides ample hydration and nourishment to her skin, promoting a smooth and revitalised complexion. She also adds serum in her beauty regime to revitalise the skin and improve its texture. After applying the serum, Rose applies a moisturiser that keeps her skin supple throughout the day. However, not only on face but Rose makes sure to take care of the body as well by proper moisturising. The BLACKPINK star is also extremely fond of using sunscreen to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.

In addition to this consistent skincare routine, the K-Pop idol also maintains a healthy lifestyle with proper diet and exercise. One of Rose’s skincare secrets involves a homemade chicken feet collagen soup that helps in skin firmness and elasticity. On several occasions, the singer has stressed on overall well-being that is the key to a good skin.

