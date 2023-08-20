Angelina Jolie needs no introduction. The talented actress is among the highest-paid artists in all of Hollywood and it is safe to say that her fan following is unmatchable. Well, it is not just Angie’s acting skills that we are interested in but also her fashion and styling sense that never fails to impress us. She is indeed a hot mama and her street fashion picks are on the whole new level. She recently stepped out in the most beautiful all-white outfit and proved that she is here to slay.

Angie has been in the industry for decades now and she established herself as a leading actress when she was in the early 20s. Since then, her success trajectory has only gone up.

Apart from being an actress, fashionista, philanthropist and social worker, Angelina Jolie is also a single mother to her six children, who she share with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. During their relationship and later marriage, the duo adopted and had their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. During her latest outing with her 19-year-old son Pax, Angie made sure to bring out the zen-aesthetics with her all-white look.

The Tomb Raider star has defied all age-related myths with her timeless beauty. She opted for a white maxi dress, a perfect pick for Summers, as she stepped out in New York City. Giving her look a glamorous touch, Angelina Jolie paired the dress with a mid-length beige blazer. She also gave her look a subtle colour pop with flat orange ballerina slippers.

A tote bag was a perfect choice for her casual outing and the Eternals star proved she is the best fashionista in town. A pair of black Ray-Bans protected her eyes from the sun and her blow dried hair were over-the-top. Check out her look, surfacing on Twitter, here.

Angelina Jolie in NYC with Pax and Vivienne (8/18) pic.twitter.com/Roq6NCq6Iq — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) August 18, 2023

Let us know your views about Angie’s look in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

