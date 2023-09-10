Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible franchise is one of the most popular film series in the action genre, with the latest release being its 7th instalment that came out last month. The film did not fare as expected due to the release of Oppenheimer and Barbie, but the VFX artist Todd Vaziri of Mission Impossible 3 has shared some interesting tidbits from the film in a recent interview. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The threequel in the franchise came out in 2006, which, like the other films in the series, was packed with adrenaline-rushing action and the confrontation scene about locating the infamous Rabbit’s Foot. That particular sequence involved some great action and the unforgettable freeway explosion scene where Tom’s Ethan Hunt is thrown into an automobile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mission Impossible 3 VFX artist Todd Vaziri of Industrial Light & Magix, while speaking on Corridor’s Crew, decoded that iconic Tom Cruise sequence and explained how difficult it was to do. Todd recalled, “It was very difficult to put all the stuff together and make it a cohesive camera move… So they built a stereo camera rig with overlap so that we can basically have two motion picture cameras going at the same time. So I would have two pieces of negative to work with, which is wonderful; it’s great for fidelity. These also have to get now seamed together, and if you look carefully, Tom goes across the seam, and the explosion goes across the seam.”

Tod further speaking of the Mission: Impossible 3 action sequence, added, “You can see the dolly tracks, you can see the sandbags, you can see the pads and everything like that, so this was a real tricky shot to put together.”

For the unversed, the spoken-about scene from Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 3 had Cruise’s Hunt capturing Owen Davian, and while transferring him, he gets attacked by goons with the bridge falling apart and then followed up by a huge explosion. There was a whole lot of a thing going on at the same time, and the Top Gun star is known to perform his own stunts; there were several hindrances in filming the scene and getting all the important props and things included in the sequence.

As for Tom Cruise, his Mission: Impossible 7 reportedly suffered a loss at the box office owing to the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Which film in the Mission: Impossible franchise is your favourite? Let us know in the comments! For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Is Not Making DCU Debut As Robin In The Batman 2, James Gunn Will Have To Wait; Insider Calls The Rumours ‘False’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News