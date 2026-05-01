Lee Cronin’s supernatural horror film, The Mummy, a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, will complete two weeks in theaters today. Although the film received a modest 46% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating is significantly higher at 74%. And this is reflected in how it has been pulling moviegoers to theaters.

With a current global haul of $70.7 million, it now ranks as the third-highest-grossing horror title of 2026, behind only Scream 7 ($207.6 million) and Send Help ($94 million). Although outgrossing Scream 7 seems highly unlikely now, it remains to be seen if it can close this $23.3 million worldwide gap and beat the Sam Raimi-directed survival horror film Send Help during its ongoing run.

Let‘s take a look at Lee Cronin’s The Mummy box office earnings as per Box Office Mojo data

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $24.9 million

International: $45.8 million

Worldwide: $70.7 million

Budget, Break-Even & Theatrical Surplus (Estimated)

Since Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was reportedly made on a budget of $22 million, according to Deadline, it needed to earn $55 million globally to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the film has already generated an estimated box office surplus of $15.7 million. Now, let’s take a look at how much more The Mummy needs to earn worldwide to outperform the earnings-to-budget performance of Tom Cruise’s 2017 Mummy reboot.

Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

The 2017 Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise was made on a $125 million budget and went on to earn $409.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This implies that it has delivered an earnings-to-budget ratio of 3.27x.

So, for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy to match the earnings-to-budget performance of the Tom Cruise film, it would need to earn around $71.9 million globally. As of now, it is just around $1.2 million short of reaching that figure. At its current pace, it is expected to beat the 2017 reboot in terms of earnings-to-budget ratio within the next few days. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

What Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy All About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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