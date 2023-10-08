Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He has done a plethora of films with characters ranging from a lover boy, con man to gray shades and has won millions of hearts across the nation. Besides acting, Shahid is also well-known for his dancing prowess.

Be it his stellar debut with Ishq Vishk or his performance in the recently released action thriller ‘Bloody Daddy‘, Shahid has done it all with utmost ease. But out of all the films, Kabir Singh has really proved to be a game-changer of Shahid Kapoor’s career. The film was one of the most commercially successful films of 2019 with a total box office collection of Rs 379.02 crore.

Despite the fear of criticism and comparison, remakes had always been a safe bet for Bollywood. For the unversed, Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of the blockbuster South Indian film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda. Post Kabir Singh, both Shahid Kapoor and film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had constantly faced the wrath of a section of the audience and critics who called the film “misogynistic”.

But did you know that Shahid Kapoor had initially rejected the offer to play the role of Kabir Singh? Scroll down to read the scoop.

In an interview with ETimes, Shahid Kapoor had shared his thoughts about the Hindi remake of a successful film and said, “Why not do a remake? Art is very fluid. People who critique art create certain boundaries for themselves. We all do, actually. We create boundaries which are limiting. I think the most interesting thing about art is that it’s limitless. Shakespeare had said that there is no story that has not been told before.”

During that same interview, the ‘Haider‘ actor revealed that he had refused to do Kabir Singh, but it was his wife Mira Rajput who convinced him to do it. Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s not like I am looking out for remakes. It was an opportunity that came my way. Arjun Reddy was the first remake I did. Mira (Rajput, his wife) had seen it and said that I’d be a fool to let it (Kabir Singh) go. I was tempted and yet, unsure. But I did it. And I enjoyed myself. I have a lot of respect for the fact that it is not that easy to do remakes or adaptations.”

Now, when the news again resurfaced on Reddit, netizens shared their opinion on the same. One user said, “Mira used to constantly post pictures of that poster which had Kiara and Shahid locked lips while promoting the movie. She sounds like thorough professional,” while another wrote, “Good that he did it. It became his biggest hit”.

A third comment read, “She Saved His Career, Wifey Knows Best”. Another netizen commented, “It revived his career”.

Have a look:

Well, glad that Shahid Kapoor accepted the offer otherwise we would have missed something big! Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Rhea Chakraborty A ‘Hero’ As Latter Reveals Surviving The Witch Hunt & Tough Times Due To Her Family During Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News