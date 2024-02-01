Fighter Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Scores His 3rd Biggest Week One, Is Just Below War & Krrish 3

Released on Thursday, Fighter completed its week one (7 days) on Wednesday, with one more day remaining in the extended week. However, when it comes to comparison with the first seven days of other releases, which may have arrived on a traditional Friday or a day or two before, the biggie is now next only to War and Krissh 3.

In fact, yet another film of Hrithik with Siddharth Anand, Bang Bang, too, finds a place in the top 4, with only Krrish 3 being with another director, Rakesh Roshan.

It has all been in the family for Hrithik Roshan as Kaabil, which was a home production as well for the actor, is in the top 10, whereas the film which has moved out of the list, Kites, too was produced by his dad.

This is how the top 10 opening week scores /first 7 days of Hrithik Roshan starrers look like:

War – 208.05 crores Krrish 3 – 166.52 crores Fighter – 143.85 crores* Bang Bang – 128.03 crores Agneepath – 91.05 crores Kaabil – 79.60 crores Super 30 – 75.85 crores Vikram Vedha – 58.57 crores Mohenjo Daro – 51.18 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 45.40 crores

There is a big gap between Fighter and the film which is at the top of the list, War. That film was a different beast altogether when released in 2019 and stays on to be Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grosser to date. It’s the lifetime total of Bang Bang, though, which Fighter would be chasing, something that it should eventually manage to get with ease, considering an open second week ahead.

