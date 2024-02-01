Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is unfortunately not living up to expectations at the Indian box office and is miles away from what it was predicted to earn. On the contrary, the film is going really strong in the overseas market and has already become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 by surpassing HanuMan. Keep reading to know more!

Failed to attract a wider section of the audience in India

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on 25th January. While a majority of reviews have been positive, the content isn’t getting appreciated by a wider audience. Even in our box office review, we spoke about how the biggie may not work in the mass centers, and that’s exactly what happened. For a film of such a huge scale, every center needs to perform, and this Hrithik Roshan starrer failed to enjoy praise beyond big cities.

Fighter is rocking at the overseas box office

However, the response in the overseas market has been really surprising. After an average start, Fighter went strength to strength over the weekend and has maintained a strong momentum even on weekdays. In fact, the numbers on Tuesday were higher than on Monday. Speaking about the total overseas gross, the film stands at 66 crores gross approx at the box office after 6 days.

Looking at the current pace, Fighter has a strong chance of hitting the 100 crore milestone, and remember, this is happening without a release in the GCC countries and the UAE, which is a strong market for Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s films. Interestingly, there are reports stating that the film will be released in the UAE soon. If it happens, it’ll be a big boost to the overseas collection.

Surpasses HanuMan’s overseas collection

In this journey of conquering the overseas market, Fighter has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 to date. It has easily surpassed the international collection of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which has done a business of 54 crores gross so far.

