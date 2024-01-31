Fighter may be rising and shining overseas but is in turmoil at the domestic box office. The film, released on January 25, 2024, has crashed at the ticket windows since Monday. And the situation isn’t getting any better as the collections remain under the 10 crore mark. Day 7 is no different; scroll below for all the updates!

The action film started its theatrical journey on the wrong note. The pre-release strategies were weak, and there was little to no buzz among cine-goers. Word-of-mouth was also mixed, which affected footfalls despite little to no competition at the box office. There’s a freeway with no big release in the near future, but unfortunately, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s film will not be able to make the most of it.

Fighter Box Office Collection

In the first five days, Fighter has accumulated a sum of 131.10 crores. Official collections of Tuesday are yet to be released. But as per estimates, the film has added 7.50 crores on day 6. This was a drop of about 75% compared to earnings made on Sunday (30.20 crores).

As per the latest trends flowing in, Fighter has made a box office collection in the range of 6-7 crores on day 7. This is a further decrease of about 20-7%. The situation has indeed gotten worrisome for Siddharth Anand directorial. The film desperately needs to gain some stability and gain momentum during the upcoming weekend. Fingers crossed!

Fighter Day 7 Early Estimates

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 145.10-146.10 crores after the conclusion of seven days. The only positive factor is the fact that the film is soon set to hit the 150 crore mark. It is to be seen how the journey pans from there.

About Fighter

Fighter marks the third association of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after War and Bang Bang. They will soon be reuniting for War 2, and fans certainly cannot keep calm.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Abhishek Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

