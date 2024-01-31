Huge expectations were shouldered on Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter. And why not? The director is fresh from the success of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, and one only believes in the phrase “onwards and upwards.” But Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led actioner continues to receive a mixed response at the box office. Scroll below for the latest worldwide collections.

At the Indian box office, the film crashed after its first weekend. There was a drop of over 50% on Monday. The pre-release promotional strategy did not live up to the mark, and its impact is visible at the box office. The word-of-mouth is also mixed. Siddharth Anand‘s latest film largely depends on spot bookings, and that’s the only factor saving the boat from drowning.

Fighter Box Office Collection (India)

In the domestic market, Fighter has been struggling to attain stability. It is to be noted that there is little to no competition at the box office. So, there are barely any external factors hampering the film. But it looks like the content isn’t lucrative enough for the audience, although it made for a perfect release during the Republic Day holiday.

After the conclusion of day 5, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film has garnered 131.10 crores net at the Indian box office, which is about 154.69 crores gross.

Fighter Worldwide Box Office Collection

From the overseas markets, it has brought collections worth 61 crores gross. As previously informed, the action film has left behind Hollywood biggies like The Beekeeper and Anyone But You over the weekend. The biggest markets in the international circuit are North America and Germany.

Fighter has made total worldwide collections of 215.69 crores gross till day 5. This is indeed a moment to celebrate. The film has not only crossed the 200 crore club but is the second Indian film to achieve that feat in 2024 at the global box office. Previously, Teja Sajja hed Hanuman had unlocked that milestone with its glorious run!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): After An ‘Adipurush’ Level 75%+ Drop, Hrithik Roshan Starrer Crashes Further!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News