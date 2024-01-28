Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter have missed the 100-crore mark at the box office but have performed well, bringing the 3-day total to a whopping 93.40 crore. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the war film started with a lukewarm response at the box office.

However, word of mouth for the film was terrific, and day 2, Republic Day’s National Holiday, saw a massive jump at the box office. With day 3, Saturday, the film yet again dropped down with a promise for a bigger and better Sunday.

Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter might turn out to be the second-best Republic Day release in the last five years after Pathaan. In fact, the three-day total of the film already is the second best to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which registered an unimaginable number at the box office in three days.

Fighter’s Day Wise Collection

In three days, Fighter has collected 94.30 crore. While the weekend collection will finish with Sunday’s earnings, and it would be a 4-day extended weekend just like Pathaan, the number trends for HR & DP’s film are nowhere near Pathaan.

Here’s a breakdown of the three-day collection for Fighter.

Day 1 – 24.60 crore

Day 2 – 41.20 crore

Day 3 – 27.60 crore

Total – 93.40 crore

Fighter Only 58% Of Pathaan

In three days, Pathaan collected almost 161 crore. Why the comparison? Both films have been directed by Siddharth Anand, and both of them star the biggest superstars in the country. Fighter’s 3-day collection is only 58% of what Pathaan earned in three days.

Last Five Republic Day Releases

Comparing Fighter’s Box Office Collection in three days, with the last five Republic Day releases, Hrithik Roshan has surpassed his previous Republic Day release, Kaabil, released in 2017, and Deepika Padukone has surpassed the three-day total of her last Republic Day release in 2018, Padmaavat.

Here are 3-day total collections of all the last five films that were released on Republic Day.

2023 – Pathaan – 161 crore

2020 – Panga – 15.01 crore

2020 – Street Dancer 3D – 41.23 crore

2019 – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 42.55 crore

2018 – Padmaavat – 83 crore

While Pathaan has the highest 3-day total, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga has the lowest.

Here is the day-wise collection report of Pathaan VS Panga VS Street Dancer 3D VS Manikarnika VS Padmaavat.

Day 1: 55 crore VS 2.70 crore VS 10.26 crore VS 8.75 crore VS 24 crore

Day 2: 68 crore VS 5.71 crore VS 13.21 crore VS 18.10 crore VS 32 crore

Day 3: 38 crore VS 6.60 crore VS 17.76 crore VS 15.70 crore Vs 27 crore

