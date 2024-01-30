Fighter Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): After An 'Adipurush' Level 75%+ Drop, Hrithik Roshan Starrer Crashes Further!

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was released amidst not a very favorable atmosphere, and that’s majorly to be blamed on the marketing route its makers took. The pre-release hype around the film didn’t really match up to its stature. The fact that it wasn’t a YRF film started becoming clearer when it didn’t take the opening it should’ve.

But, because it was released during the Republic Day holiday and was a long weekend, it witnessed a good jump till Sunday. What happened on Monday sent shockwaves to the industry because it was a crash. Not drop, crash!

With only 7.50 crores coming in on Monday after a humongous Sunday of 30.20 crores, it looked like the film word of mouth (WOM) wasn’t actually towards the positive zone as predicted before. This is a classic case of negative/cold WOM, and the 75% drop (compared to Sunday) was a clear indicator of the same.

Even Adipurush had a similar (77%) drop on its fourth day at the box office. It had dropped to 8.50 crores after collecting 38.25 crores on the third day.

Below is the day-wise collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter –

Thursday: 24.60 crores

Friday: 41.20 crores

Saturday: 27.60 crores

Sunday: 30.20 crores

Monday: 7.50 crores

As per the early trends, the film has dropped further, collecting in the range of 5.50-6.50 crores on day 6. This will take the film’s total in the range of 136.60-137.60 crores, and it’s not what the makers might’ve expected after such a stupendous weekend.

While talking about the director’s approach towards the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in his Fighter movie review, “Siddharth Anand has taken the proverb “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ too seriously, but he’ll soon have to also think about the DMU (Diminishing Marginal Utility). Not every star can carry films like Shah Rukh Khan & not every film would be like War.”

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: A Disastrous Drop On Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News