It was a major drop for Fighter on Monday as only 7.50 crore came in. After Sunday didn’t rise much over Saturday, there was hope against hope that there would be some sort of stability on Monday.

Yes, a drop was inevitable, but still, even a 50% hold would have been at least fair enough, which means 12-13 crore were expected. However, what actually transpired on Monday is truly disappointing as audiences have just not stepped in for the film.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is playing on a large number of screens, and that makes the scenario even more disheartening since the occupancy is really low at a number of properties, especially the interiors.

Yes, this one is a very urban film, but still, due to action elements, one expected that single screens and B & C centers would still bring in some audience, which, unfortunately, hadn’t happened.

It’s going to be quite tough from here on since the overall total stands at just 131.10 crore*, and the extended first week will close around the 150 crore mark at best. Post that, it would find it quite difficult to reach the 200 crore mark now, which would have been respectable indeed. All said and done, this is a good film that should have worked, and even with mixed responses, it deserved a far better fate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: January 2024 Box Office Collection: Hindi Films Score 64% Less Than Jan 2023 – Report Card

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News