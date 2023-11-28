Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the big screen for the second time in 2023 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, the trailer of which was dropped online a couple of days back. Early this year, he enjoyed the successful run of Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and now he’s gearing up for the release of Vanga directorial. The film, which is slated to hit the theatres, will mark a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur on December 1.

With just a few days left for its mega release, netizens have resurfaced an old video of the director defending toxic masculinity shown in his previous work Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer was subjected to massive criticism after its release for its misogynistic plot while glorifying toxic masculinity.

As Kabir Singh stirred a debate on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended the film, saying that he doesn’t see the emotion in a relationship where a man can’t slap his woman. Addressing the controversy around the film after its release, Vanga sat for a detailed interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra and spoke about the same, stating that while he was aware of its box office success, he didn’t expect the rage that came with it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who’s gearing up for Animal‘s release, had said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.” Further adding, “She slapped him without a reason. At least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” Check out the video below:

As the video resurfaced on the web, it garnered strong reactions from social media users. Commenting on the same, a netizen wrote, “Someone should slap him to see his emotions,” while another said, “Then don’t say ‘how can she slap? ’ when she gives back to you.”

A third user commented, “The north audience were majorly exposed to Kabir Singh only and after seeing that, im sure many didnt turn an eye to AR thinking it would be the same, but idk why, having seen both the films(im telugu but ik hindi too). i feel slaps and misogyny in AR dont feel that intense and deep and toxic as they are in KS… ofc in no way im justifying AR is fine…but its atleast bareable.”

“My dad will kill anyone who does that. Pls don’t come at me saying papa ki pari. But I was just thinking what if.. I will just leave the person. But my family won’t spare an inch. I am questioning Vanga’s upbringing too,” read another comment.

A few days back, we brought you Animal’s review by the British censor, and after reading it, once again, it felt like a ‘men’s world where women struggle to exist,’ like any other typical Vanga film.

