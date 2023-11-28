The countdown has reached the final stage for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Scheduled to release on 1st December, the film is all set for an explosive start at the worldwide box office on its day 1. After showing a bumper response in India, the biggie is also witnessing a mad response in the overseas market. Keep reading to know about its advance booking status!

Competing with biggies in India

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is competing with the highest pre-sales of 2023 at the Indian box office. As we covered in the morning report, the film is on par with Tiger 3’s pre-sales. In the morning itself, the collection of around 10 crores gross was recorded, and with still 3 days to go, the final pre-sales total is aiming to go beyond 20 crores gross.

Remember that such numbers are coming in despite Animal being an ‘A’ rated film with a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Also, it is a regular Friday release, so it’s highly commendable that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is competing with Salman Khan’s Diwali release. Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which had sold tickets worth 18.50 crores gross for its opening day, will be easily surpassed.

Animal’s advance booking status at the overseas box office

As per trade buzz and also as reported by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Animal has already crossed the mark of half a million dollars for day 1 advance booking in the overseas market (including premieres). Going by the last tracked data, the film had sold tickets worth $600K (US-Canada, UK, AUS and UAE). Going by the current pace, the mark of $1 million will be touched very soon.

Signs are pretty much clear that Animal is all set to register one of the biggest openings of 2023 and has an outside chance of hitting the century at the worldwide box office on its opening day.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood film after Kabir Singh’s super success. It is slated to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Needs To Earn This Much To Beat 117% Returns Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News