KGF Chapter 2: Makers Resume The Post Production Work Of Yash Starrer Amid Lockdown

Sandalwood superstar Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, which happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year has been making headlines ever since its inception. The makers of the action venture shared a piece of good news, especially for KGF and Yash fans, as they announced that the post-production of the film has resumed.

KGF Chapter 2‘s executive producer Karthik Gowda recently took to his Twitter to announce that his team has resumed the post-production of the film, starting with its music session.

The executive producer shared a picture of his team along with a caption that read, ” #KGFChapter2 music sessions.”

Seen in the picture above along with producer Karthik Gowda are KGF director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur.

More about KGF Chapter 2, the Yash starrer has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The action thriller also has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon and Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Music for the Yash starrer is been composed by Ravi Basrur, and it is been produced under the banner of Hombale films. KGF Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel will release on 23rd October on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

KGF Chapter 2 will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

