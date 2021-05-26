Someone has rightly said that marriages are made in heaven. Otherwise, how would it have been possible for a Bollywood sensation like Shahid Kapoor to meet a simple girl from a non-filmy family and fall in love with her only to realise that she is perfect for him. Well, Mira Rajput has been more than supporting in the journey of her super-star husband and has been patient about everything coming her way.

Leaving her simple girl world behind in Delhi and moving to Mumbai to become a high-profile star-wife isn’t easy. But, Mira made it look like a cakewalk, and now the gorgeous diva is a mother of two and knows well how to stay in the limelight with her fashion game. The couple complements each other, and they look like a match made in heaven. Today we are going to share five looks of ‘Misha’ as their fans lovingly call them to make you believe in fairy tale romance.

A lil bit of attitude combined with loads of cuteness makes for a perfect combination, isn’t it? Well, for all those wondering what’s the secret behind Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looking so perfect with each other, this is the trick. Attitude is pouring in from head to toe as Shahid poses in his beige coloured buttoned kurta paired with the same coloured pyjama. He finished his look with a brown coloured oxford shoe and his regular bearded look. Mira Rajput posed, holding her husband’s shoulder, wearing a teal blue ruffled saree. Be it her sequined sleeveless blouse or her diamond jewellery or her gorgeous smile; she looked nothing less than a doll.

Jumping straight from Indian attire to a western one, these two can pull off anything with extreme confidence and poise. Shahid Kapoor loves experimenting with colours and patterns, and this checkered tuxedo is proof. Mira Rajput always compliments her husband’s style as elegantly as possible. She always has her husband’s back, and in this pic too, she is posing behind her husband wearing a white coloured fitted gown with flare below and golden stars on one side. Her gown indeed was a starry affair.

Oh La La! Is the first thought that comes to my mind when I realise how perfect they look together. They make me believe in arranged marriages. Talking about their attire, I personally cannot take their eyes off Mira. Her rust coloured Blazer shorts looks so funky yet stylish. Minimal makeup, and same coloured stilettos, and a silver clutch is doing wonders. Shahid has kept it simple in this one wearing an off-white coloured shirt with pants and a sleeveless embroidered jacket of the same colour paired with brown coloured oxford again. Guess they are his favourites..haha!

Can you define royalty? Well, I surely don’t need to coz if someone asks me to do that, I would just show them this picture. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look like an Indian prince and princess in this attire. I think they look their best in Indian attires. They chose white, and even this simple colour looks so ravishing on them. Shahid opted for a plain white sherwani, whereas Mira opted for a white lehenga choli with peach flowers printed on it along with a netted dupatta. The flower hair accessory was like a cherry on the cake.

I think both Shahid and Mira are live examples of how to keep it simple yet rock on any red carpet. Just have a look at the picture above. Did you find anything jazzy in their outfits? No right? Well, how is it that they both managed to steal the show? Shahid wore a plain black blazer, and Mira wore a baby pink shining gown with a spaghetti strap. Hair simple, makeup minimal, yet she looked so cute. No wonder Shahid could not take his eyes off her.

Well, if this is not love, then what is? Aren’t Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput simply adorable? How many hearts for this gorgeous couple?

