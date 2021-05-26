Priyanka Chopra may be the desi girl, but she is ruling the international red carpets with her stellar fashion choices. Priyanka has time and time again attended different awards nights and film-related events in the West that has her strutting the red carpet with her best fashion foot forward.

From figure-hugging gowns to plunging necklines and even sheer ensembles, Priyanka Chopra has rocked them all. Let the outfits be till her thigh or 20 feet material follows behind; she has always set the temperature soaring with her stunning looks and how she carried herself at these does.

So today, from her Oscars to her Cannes and even Billboard Music Awards, Met Gala and more, we take a look at the 10 times Priyanka Chopra was too hot to handle on the red carpet.

Billboard Music Awards 2021

To the recently held Billboard Music Awards 2021, Priyanka Chopra set the red carpet on fire in this semi-sheer Dolce and Gabbana couture gown. The Mary Kom actress styled this nearly hip-high slit ensemble with a custom gold-toned belt and some Bulgari jewels.

The main reason – besides the slit – this outfit looked hot on the red carpet was its plunging neckline with embellishments down both sides. Priyanka kept the makeup dewy with some bronze highlights, bold brown lipstick, and her straight hair let down.

BAFTA, 2021

While Priyanka Chopra’s BBMA look is still the talk of the town, it still cannot overpower her BAFTA 2021 looks. We saw Mrs Jonas don set the mercury rising in this pink embellished jacket with a daring open front.

The Baywatch actress paired the embellished jacket with a pair of silky white trousers by Pertegaz. She completed this look with black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe heels, black Wolford tights, and Bulgari high jewellery – a turquoise tassel necklace with the brand’s Divas’ Dream rose gold earrings and two Serpenti Viper rings.

Grammy Awards, 2020

In 2020, Priyanka Chopra made us feel the heat in the dead of winter in this white Ralph and Russo couture gown. This masterpiece featured a slight-wide, plunging neckline that grazed her navel.

The outfit also featured a draping back fringe and a mermaid-style hem adorned with a faint pastel floral detailing. The Quantico star completed her look with an open, side parting, sleek highlighted hairdo and a warm, bronzed smoky eye. She accessorized with diamond jewellery.

Also, don’t all the Jonas Brothers look stunning with their better halves?

Golden Globes, 2020

While this ensemble is not as daring as the ones about, it still looked hot when she wore arrived in it to the event. For the Golden Globes in 2020, Priyanka Chopra looked elegant and feminine in this pink off-the-shoulder dress by Cristina Ottaviano.

This pink attire that hugged her figure like a second skin took us back in time as it gave off a perfect retro Hollywood vibe, especially with that train. The Don actress completed her look with a side parting and soft curls with bold lips, blush and no over-the-top makeup. She accessorized with an exquisite diamond chocker.

Cannes 2019

The Cannes Film Festival is as much about celebrating films as it about looking your best walking the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra set the Cannes 2019 carpet on fire not once but twice. While one attire was a white Georges Hobeika bridal collection piece, the other was a black and red sequined gown by Roberto Cavalli.

Though simple, Priyanka looked exquisite in the bridal gown by opting for dewy makeup, a ponytail, and some matching diamond earrings and chocker. She styled the second look with oversized silver earrings, a couple of rings and making it a bit vintage with her slightly curled locks.

Met Gala 2019

At the Met Gala in 2019, Priyanka Chopra looked out-worldly and hot in this silver lattice cage-style dress by Dior. While the bodice is sheer and features only the caging in inch long striped, it also featured a high choker neckline, a hip-high slit, multicoloured feathers at the hem and a cape.

She completed the look with sheer embellished tights, gloves and a pair of sparkling silver pointy heels. Her over-the-top makeup, with white eyeliner and red lips, was on point with the Camp: Notes On Fashion theme, and we love it.

Billboard Music Awards 2019

While her Billboard Music Award 2021 dress is still fresh in our mind, here’s a look at her 2019 ensemble to the same. For the 2019 BBMA, Priyanka Chopra opted for a Zuhair Murad sequined ensemble with a neckline that reached her waist.

The long-sleeved, floor-touching dress make it hotter than it was as not only was the neckline plunging but as it also featured a thing-high slit in the front (centre). She completed her look with a thin white belt at the waist, a studded choker, a dainty chain with a pendant along with a stringed diamond necklace – all from Tiffany & Co. For footwear, she opted for strappy, self hue heels.

Met 2017

Who can forget Priyanka Chopra’s Met 2017 look? It gave rise to a hell lot of memes! The actress wore a Ralph Lauren custom trench-coat dress with a 20 feet long train (nothing in front of her wedding ensemble by the same designer) and wowed us.

The off-one shoulder, elaborate collar dress turned into a stunning short dress for the desi girl to rock at for Met Gala 2017 after-party. While it was a meme fest, there is no denying that she looked hot and was one of the best dressed on the red carpet. She styled both looks with her hair tied up in a bun and red lipstick.

Golden Globe, 2017

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

To the Golden Globes Awards in 2017, Priyanka Chopra opted for a gold, figure-hugging Ralph Lauren gown. Besides showing off the result of investing hours in the gym, the plunging neckline was why she set the red carpet on fire.

Though it’s nothing over the top or extreme, like some of the looks above, the way she carried herself had us drinking a glass of chilled water soon after. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, bold lips and a stellar diamond pendant necklace.

Oscars 2016

At the Oscars in 2016, Priyanka Chopra looked like an angel but still managed to set fire with her hot looks. She made her Academy Awards red carpet debut in a Zuhair Murad sweetheart neckline, tube gown piece.

The sheer white strapless gown featured intricate detailing that took her red carpet look to the next level. She completed her look with $7 million Lorraine Schwartz jewels. This included a $3.2 million, 50-carat diamond front back earrings; a $3.4 million 22 carat diamond ring; a 10-carat diamond pinky ring that comes with an $850,000 price tag and a $300,000, 8-carat diamond bypass ring. Well, not only was it hot but it was super expensive too!

Which red carpet look of Priyanka Chopra do you think was her “red-hot red carpet looks”? Let us know in the comments.

