Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the most respected artists in Bollywood. He is no more with us today but he is fondly remembered for his charismatic charm and witty mind. He is also known for his outspoken attitude and straightforwardness. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also had to once the brunt of the late actor’s tough words.

Advertisement

The Bobby actor breathed his last on the 30th of April, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the USA for a year from 2018 to 2019 for his treatment. The actor is quite missed by fans and the industry for his blunt tweets that most of the time became news.

Advertisement

Film critic Anupama Chopra once recalled in her article that how Rishi Kapoor corrected Priyanka Chopra Jonas in his own way. She said, “One year, I moderated a panel for NDTV about the movie business. At some point in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra, who was among the panellists, referred to herself as a brand. Rishi Sir immediately reprimanded her with, ‘You are an actor my dear. You are not a brand.'”

Anupama also mentioned that how “Rishi Kapoor was, in equal parts, warm and intimidating, always ready to call out the bullshit.”

Priyanka, however, never took Rishi Kapoor’s statement to heart. Even though she never reacted on record, she loved and admired Rishi Kapoor a lot for his outspoken attitude and straightforwardness.

The White Tiger actress also mourned the death of the actor. At that time the actress shared a picture of hers with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and captioned it, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again.”

What do you think about Rishi Kapoor’s unending charm? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Must Read: Kader Khan’s Son Once Asked Govinda “Has He Even Bothered To Call Us Even Once After My Father’s Passing Away?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube