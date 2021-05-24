Actress Bhavini Purohit, who is engaged to Mumbai-based businessman Dhaval Dave, says they plan to tie the knot at the end of the year.

The actress adds they had plans to get married last year, but things got delayed owing to the pandemic.

“We have been postponing our marriage for a year now, but finally, I hope things get better and the pandemic situation improves. In that case, we may look at getting married by the end of this year,” Bhavini Purohit says.

Meanwhile, the actress is making sure she meets her fiance even during the lockdown. Bhavini Purohit says, “I am glad that we live nearby and we are able to meet regularly. We don’t go out, either he comes to my house or I go over to his place and we hang out throughout the day. I’m thankful to him that he is making our engagement phase beautiful and memorable even during the pandemic.”

On the work front, the actress, who has been part of shows such as “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Jana Na Dil Se Door”, says that she wants to get back to work soon.

“It’s been a while since I did my last show. It has been a long break for me. I didn’t plan to take such a long break but it happened and now I don’t want to extend it further. My fiance, who has his own business, wants to join showbiz. I wish if we get cast opposite each other,” Bhavini Purohit says.

