We have all been waiting for Disha Vakani’s ‘Dayaben’ to make a comeback on our favourite sitcom show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Golkuldham society along with the cast members including Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ is missing her and if the reports are to be believed producer Asit Kumarr Modi is bringing this actress to add more masala content to the show.

Yes, you heard that right. We aren’t kidding. There’s a new face that’s making her entry to spice up things on the show.

According to Telly Chakkar, the Paramavtar Shree Krishna actress Soni Patel is making her entry on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And if the report is to be believed, the actress is bringing in a new twist on the show.

The publication tried to get in touch with the actress who refused to give further details but confirmed her entry on the show. Well, that’s great news.

Soni Patel has been sharing pictures on her Instagram with the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah including Dilip Joshi and Shyam Pathak.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on the return of Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben on the show and became massively popular with her stint in the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the world and has been entertaining us since 2008. Recently the show completed 3000 episodes and is still successfully entertaining us.

What are your thoughts on Soni Patel’s entry in TMKOC? What fresh ‘masala twist’ is she bringing for all the show fans? Is Popatlal finally getting married? Haha. Tell us in the comments below.

