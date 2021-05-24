Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be a prevalent force in Indian television. And yes, the same is the reason that it had to face a plight whenever controversies evolved. If the show wouldn’t have been that popular, we bet it didn’t have to face what it already had.

In today’s piece, we’ll be discussing the top 3 instances when the show faced wrath. Have a look:

A funny line that called for trouble!

“Ae pagal aurat” was amongst the most crackling lines by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But who in dreams would have thought that it might cause trouble for the makers. As shared by Dilip, the dialogue was improvised by him and some women’s liberation movement took an objection for making a derogatory remark on females. The makers had no option but to remove the dialogue permanently.

Threat from MNS

Another major controversy happened when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was threatened by Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). It all happened when in one of the episodes, Champaklal (Amit Bhatt) addressed Hindi as Mumbai’s main language. MNS thought TMKOC intentionally hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians. The party workers warned of halting the shoot. The matter was sorted when Amit Bhatt and TMKOC team apologized.

Munmun Dutta’s controversy

The latest controversy to join the bandwagon is related to Munmun Dutta. Apparently, the actress who plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta used a casteist slur in her make-up video. Even though she apologized, the matter isn’t slowing down. Moreover, two FIRs have been lodged against the actress, and that too under the Atrocity act. The controversy doesn’t have a direct connection with the show, but netizens are demanding her removal from TMKOC.

