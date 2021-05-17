For the last few days, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for a negative reason. Nowhere related to the show, but it’s the actress Munmun Dutta who has grabbed all eyeballs. Recently, the actress faced a backlash for using a casteist slur. Now, it’s learnt that none other than the show’s lead actor, Dilip Joshi is upset about the same.

As we all know, Dilip Joshi is amongst the senior members of the team. Everyone respects him and takes advice when needed. This time, as the matter is really serious, the actor has come forward and scolded the actress for being irresponsible while posting anything on social media. As per reports, Dilip is really upset about the remark made by Munmun.

It all started after Munmun Dutta posted a make-up video on Instagram. In the video, she used a word through which intentionally or unintentionally insulted a community. Just within hours of the video release, netizens started demanding the arrest of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress under the atrocity act. After all the criticism, Munmun immediately removed her video and even apologized for the same. But seems like, the trouble isn’t getting over anytime soon.

A couple of days ago, FIR was registered against Munmun Dutta. According to a report in News 18, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a casteist slur. The FIR has been registered in Haryana’s Hansi.

The FIR was registered following a complaint on May 11 by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. Reportedly, Kalsan has submitted video proof while registering a complaint.

