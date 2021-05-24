People often call him a box office hit machine or money-spinner, but more than it, Rohit Shetty is much more amazing in real life. The actor is known for good deeds for society and the best thing about it is that he never utters a word. He really does a lot for needy ones and seems like, he has just rubbed off his quality on Rahul Vaidya too.

Advertisement

Rahul is currently in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from the deadly stunts, the singer has got an opportunity to work along with Shetty, who is the host of the show. He recently shared the best charity advice given to him by Shetty.

Advertisement

Rahul Vaidya said that Rohit Shetty is a believer of ‘annadaan’ i.e. feeding the needy ones. He says it’s the best charity one should do. “Insaan ko aap paise offer karo 1 crore, 2 crores… kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. But agar aap kisi ko khana offer karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (If you offer money to a person, they will keep wanting more, even if you give 1 crore or ₹2 crores. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need),” he said what Shetty shared with him.

“Please keep feeding people, please keep feeding all the poor around you. I think that will fetch you a lot of blessings,” Rahul Vaidya added further.

Meanwhile, recently, through an Instagram post, Rahul Vaidya confirmed that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going on-air in July. “Started this once-in-a-lifetime experience called Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics),” reads the caption of Rahul’s picture post featuring him in KKK jacket.

Must Read: Friends: The Reunion: Here’s Where You Can Stream The Special In India!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube