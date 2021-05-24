The Family Man 2 had been much-anticipated amongst the viewers. After a long delay amid the pandemic, Raj & DK recently gave us a trailer treat. Manoj Bajpayee starrer is scheduled for a release on 4th June on Amazon Prime Video. But the much-talked-about Samantha Akkineni played character has created a lot of controversies. Read on for all the details.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media users from Tamil Nadu were irked. They objected that their region was shown in a bad light. For the unversed, a part of the trailer witnesses Samantha as a Tamil rebel who has a connection with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

Looks like the trouble isn’t limiting to only social media anymore. To begin with, The Naam Tamilar Katchi has warned Manoj Bajpayee and The Family Man 2 team of ‘dire consequences’ if the show releases on 4th June. In an official statement, party leader Seeman claims the show “portrays the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious. A Sri Lankan Tamil woman has been portrayed as a militant.”

That isn’t it! Even Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has submitted a written complaint to the I&B ministry demanding a ban on The Family Man 2. In the complaint, the politician claims that the show depicts Tamilians having links with ISI.

Vaiko even claimed that the sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam have been shown as a terrorist act by the makers. According to the official complaint, the people of Tamil Nadu have raised objections over their religious sentiments being hurt and have demanded a complete ban on The Family Man 2.

The Rajya Sabha MP also asked Prakash Javadekar to ban the show or threatened consequences.

The Family Man 2 team is yet to react to the matter.

