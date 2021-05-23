Mani Ratnam’s “Yuva” turned 17 on Saturday (May 22) and Vivek Oberoi, who was part of the film’s multi-star cast, turned nostalgic. The actor went down memory lanes and looked back at his experience while shooting the film in Kolkata.

“Seventeen years ago in the land of mishti, on Kolkata’s most iconic bridge, I took the actor’s adage ‘break a leg’ a bit too seriously! Haha! From being airlifted for emergency surgery in critical care to fabulous critical acclaim! What a crazy journey! I’m gazing at the awards I was so blessed to win for my role and memories flood in!” he said.

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi met with an accident while filming the climax of Mani Ratan’s Yuva.

Besides Vivek Oberoi, the film also had Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Esha Deol, Om Puri and Sonu Sood in its cast.

Talking about his co-stars, Vivek recalled: “Ajay, Abhishek and I had so much fun in that shoot and even the legendary Mani Ratnam was a part of our boys club! Brilliant performances by some of my favourite leading ladies, Bebo and Rani, and also my brother Sonu Sood.”

“I feel so blessed to be a part of Yuva, thank you for all the love, the words of the song say it all…Ae khuda hafiz, shukriya meherbani,” Vivek Oberoi concluded.

