Alia Bhatt fans are super excited to see her make her Telugu debut alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period action-drama, RRR. While this pan India film is all set to hit theatres in October 2021 – if all goes as per plans – we now hear that Alia may collaborate with Ram soon.

As per recent reports, Bhatt is reportedly in talks to star opposite Charan in Shankar’s upcoming pan-India next. Want to know more about it? Well, scroll down and take a look at the deets we got our hands-on.

As per an article carried in Times Of India, Alia Bhatt is very likely to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar’s next. As per reports, Charan was impressed by Bhatt’s work in the SS Rajamouli directorial that he recommended her for his next with the Indian 2 director. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. But the buzz is strong that the RRR duo will share the screen space together.

Talking about Alia Bhatt & Ram Charan’s film with Shankar, the still-untitled film is a pan-India project that will be shot in five languages. The multi starrer is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju and Shirish and is likely to be shot in 3D. This film also marks the first collaboration between the 2.0 director and the Magadheera actor.

If this news does turn out to be true, and Alia actually bags this role opposite Ram, without a doubt, she’ll be a leading south actress in no time.

