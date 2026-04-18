The Rebel Star is back, and how. His cult classic Darling is being re-released, and if the pre-sales are any indication, Prabhas is about to set the box office on fire all over again. While most re-releases have struggled to find an audience in recent months, Prabhas’s 2010 rom-com is proving otherwise. The film has opened to a thunderous response on BookMyShow, selling tickets like hotcakes and crushing the records of several previous re-releases within the first 24 hours!

Prabhas Is About To Bring A Storm!

According to the advance sales report, the re-release has already sold 39.5K tickets, crossing the 40K milestone as we speak. On April 17 alone, the film witnessed a massive 39.5K bookings, proving that nostalgia is about to hit hard for Prabhas fans!

Darling Re-Release Box Office

With 40K tickets sold right at the start, Darling has already zoomed past the pre-sales of Race Gurram, Orange, and even the second re-release of Businessman. Interestingly, Prabhas might enter the top 10 pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on day 2 of the advance booking!

The film is all set to re-release on April 23, and there are still a lot of days for the pre-sales to roar and break records. To enter the top 10 list of the pre-sales by Telugu re-release, Prabhas will need to surpass Indra’s 64K pre-sales.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases on BMS.

Baahubali: The Epic: 358K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari (i): 166K Businessman (i): 145K Athadu (i): 111K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K

With Salaar already sitting at number 8 in the re-release charts, Prabhas will also join Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi to dominate the list with multiple films.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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