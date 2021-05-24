Anupamaa & Advait’s Closeness Is Making Vanraj Go Crazy With Jealousy – Deets Inside!

Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s popular Star Plus show is at it again. He has become the same old dominating and arrogant man that he was. Seeing Anupamaa getting close to Advait has made him feel jealous, so much so that he even insulted Advait when he had come for Nandini and Samar’s engagement.

He is very sure that she won’t be able to survive without him and this time it’s more of a challenge than a concern. He even tells Kavya that he can get any job that he wants very easily, but Kavya was quick to reply that she has been hearing this for the past seven months. She even asked him why the divorce is bothering him so much when Anu is enjoying every bit of her life. Kavya also informed him that her and Aniruddh’s divorce date has come and that they should get married in the resort itself.

Later Vanraj is seen questioning Anupamaa about her growing closeness with Advait. Will she tell him the truth? When will she reveal her cancer to the family? Will Baa and Vanraj apologise to her for being so rude?

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

