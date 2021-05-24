Shubhangi Atre Is Back On Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Sets...In Gujarat

Actress Shubhangi Atre is happy to resume shoots for her television show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, after recovering from Covid-19.

Advertisement

The actress, who plays the lead role of Angoori bhabhi in the show, told IANS: “We are in Surat and back to work. I feel blessed to resume my shoots. And we are actually taking care of ourselves and are following every Covid-19 guideline. I feel secure as our team is also like a family to me. We are spending long hours in a day together for so many years. So, now when I came back I realized how much I missed this family.”

Advertisement

However, Shubhangi Atre does miss her daughter Ashi and husband Piyush Poorey.

“I miss my family here, so much. But we are virtually connected. I take updates about the meals and other important stuff,” Shubhangi Atre says.

After a month, like several other shows, makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh To Turn Baddie ‘Raavan’ For KV Vijayendra Prasad’s Sita?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube