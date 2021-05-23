Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most-loved and popular sitcom on Indian television. Fans love the show and want to be aware of any small update. It was only recently that fans speculated that Nehha Pendse had quit the show as she was missing from the past few episodes. But now the actress has opened up about the same.

Nehha will soon start shooting the show along with the entire cast in Surat. The whole cast will shoot in the hotel, where the bio bubble will be created. Keep reading further to know what does the actress have to say about this entire rumour.

According to the reports in Bollywood Life, Nehha Pendse has reacted to the news of her quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She said, “I am not surprised that such rumours are doing the rounds because I was not visible in the last few episodes. Those were episodes that were old, and I wasn’t a part of those shoots. When the episodes were aired, many people messaged me, saying they were missing me on screen. I had to explain to them that I would be back soon. I am very much on board and happy doing my role.”

Nehha Pendse also asserted the audience had accepted her character and added, “Initially people used to compare me with the actress who was playing the role before me, and it was something I knew would happen. But now people have accepted me well in this role, and I have settled in nicely too.”

Speaking about the shooting in the current scenario of the pandemic, Nehha said, “I am excited as well as nervous because shooting at a time like this is risky. But I am sure they will take care of our safety. Also, we will be shooting at a secure location in a bio bubble, and everyone who will be going has tested negative for the COVID-19.”

So how happy are you to hear the news of Nehha not quitting the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

