Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush based on Ramayana starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon is in the making. But it seems there are several budgeted mythological dramas are being conceptualized and Ranveer Singh has been approached for it. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

If the latest reports are to be believed, Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has written and conceptualized a mythological film based on Ramayana. The film will be told from the perspective of Ma Sita, and so the film is tentatively titled, Sita. While Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in contention for the titular role, an interesting update has been revealed.

Advertisement

According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, a source has confirmed that Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is planning to make a film on Sita. The source said, “Sita will be mounted on a huge scale and the magnitude of the film will be as big as a Baahubali. While it’s a toss-up between Kareena and Alia for the main role, the makers (director Alaukik Desai) have approached Ranveer Singh to play Ravana. Yes, if this happens, it might be the first-ever film that Ranveer and Kareena will be doing together. They were supposed to do Ram Leela but it didn’t work out. From what we know, both Bebo and Ranveer have loved their parts and are waiting for the final narration to give a go-ahead to the project.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas starrer Adipurush are one of the much-awaited films in 2022. A recent report has revealed that the team has finished 60 days of shoot for the film in Mumbai’s Film City. The team was supposed to continue their next schedule after a few weeks off from their last schedule that ended in March. However, due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the team has no other option but to hold on to their plans of work.

The report further stated that the team has to complete another 90 days worth of work on set but now it seems difficult with the lockdown in Maharashtra.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Called Anushka Sharma “Desh Ki Bahu” Because Of Virat Kohli; Check Out Her Unmissable Reaction!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube