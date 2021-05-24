It’s a Monday after the week Mumbai witnessed a lot of breezes and equivalent rain. If you are in other parts of the country, you were enjoying gloomy weather. In that case, isn’t it a week of bright colours, air flowing in from the window and, a lot of romance, also a feel-good vibe if you are single. How can we start work without some music? Worry not, Shreya Ghoshal is at your rescue.

So while you struggle to convince your heart and get back to your job; the artist I have chosen this week for you is none other than Shreya Ghoshal. Also, isn’t it the best way to celebrate the good news that has come for her last week? The singer, without a single doubt over the years, has found her name amid the iconic Indian singers, and that list also includes Lata Mangeshkar.

Starting from a reality show to Sanjay Leela Bhansali discovering her for Devdas to her introduction to Bollywood as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paro’s voice was an event in itself. And an event we are thankful it occurred. So as Shreya Ghoshal celebrates motherhood – she gave birth to her son on Saturday, May 22 – let’s make our week less gloomier with her soothing voice.

BAIRI PIYA (DEVDAS)

Did you know, Bhansali trained Ghoshal for 2 years and requested her to not sing for any other film, as he wanted her to be Paro’s exclusive voice? Bairi Piya with Udit Narayan and composed by Ismail Darbar is a gem that brought her the National Award in the very first song of her career. If you haven’t heard this song that turns out to be a conversation between two star crossed lovers, you are missing out on many things.

O RANGREZ (BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG)

I don’t know how does one define the magic Shreya Ghoshal, and Javed Bashir created with their duet. It is a lover returning to the lands he fell in love with, to the girl he fell in love with. He is remembering the times they fell in love slowly but fruitfully. O Rangrez is a combination of calm and storm through its singers composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Prasoon Joshi.

HUM TO AISE HAI (LAAGA CHUNARI MEIN DAAG)

I know you will judge me for skipping the generic options Jadu Hai Nasha Hai and Deewani Mastani. But aren’t those the ones you already listen to many times? I will help you discover ones you don’t tune in often. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’s Hum To Aise Hai has Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal together in a number that featured two sisters having a fun day on the Ghats of Ganga. There is a thing about Shantanu Moitra’s music; it creates a pleasant vibe around you. This track is a specimen.

TERE BIN (WAZIR)

I couldn’t believe Vidhu Vinod Chopra has written a track as delicate as Tere Bin. Again composed by Shantanu Moitra, this song in Sonu Nigam & Shreya Ghoshal’s voice is where the world pauses for a few moments to appreciate the beauty called love. As the song kicks in, the world slows down in the music video metaphorically, and practically too. Witness falling in love!

SAPNA HAI SACH HAI (PANIPAT)

Now I was confused between Naam Adaa Likhna and Sapna Hai Sach Hai. But Naam Adaa has already made it to one of my recommendation compilation, and I want to introduce you to this ethereal Ajay-Atul creation. Joining forces with Abhay Jodhpurkar, this song from Panipat deserves to be heard and loved.

BHOR BHAYE (DELHI 6)

Who could have thought a singer as young as Shreya Ghoshal could sing on high notes with Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, and make herself notice? In Delhi 6’s Bhor Bhaye, a gem of a track composed by AR Rahman, Shreya creates an aura of being sited in a theatrical play that is on an intense turn. If I am the one introducing you to Bhor Bhaye for the first time, please play it on loop; you have already wasted a lot of years.

BANARASIYA (RAANJHANAA)

Another AR Rahman track, another track defining the city of Ganga, but completely different from the already mentioned ones. Raanjhanaa’s Banarasiya has an untamed soul, that of a girl so chirpy that she is running through the Ghats with no worry of the world. Shreya Ghoshal seems to have put her soul in singing Banarasiya, and you must listen to it with yours.

