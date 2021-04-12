Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram, on Sunday, to post a series of pictures from her virtual baby shower.

The singer is glowing in the pictures and sports a ‘Mom To Be’ sash. She is holding a ‘Mommy to be’ card as well. In front of her, Shreya has a plate and bowls full of yummy food cooked by her friends.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the virtual celebration on Instagram, Shreya Ghoshal captioned her post, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance?????? Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ ???? Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games??.. How lucky am I! ?? Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls. @moitrasarada @sharivanaik @kaushiki_sings @saiyami @rush2mee #IndraniDi #RakhiDi Backstage and tech management: @moitrashantanu @shiladitya ??”

Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The singer shared the happy news with her fans on social media last month. Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, the mom-to-be poses with her bump in the announcement picture.

The singer captioned her post, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” Shreya Ghoshal posted.

