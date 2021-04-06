Singer Tony Kakkar released a song ‘Tera Suit’ featuring Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni last month. The song has instantly crawled up the charts on YouTube. Now the singer is all set to release yet another song in collaboration with Shreya Goshal.

The 36-year-old singer took to social media to announce that the song ‘Oh Sanam’ in collaboration with Shreya, will be releasing on April 9. He also said to his fans and followers that it was released on the 9 because it was his birthday. Sharing the poster of the song, “#OhSanam Out on my birthday on 9th April. It’s a duet with my most favourite @shreyaghoshal @AnshulGarg80 @DesiMFactory”

Shreya Ghoshal also tweeted the poster announcing their new collaboration. The poster shows two young couple who seems to be deep in love with each other as they look into each other’s eyes. Take a look at the post below:

While some fans were excited with the announcement, some netizens trolled Tony Kakkar for his new song. Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the collaboration:

Listening tony kakkar 15 s song on nibbis reals .

Me : https://t.co/B9EgDjLsLZ — 𝗛𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿 シ︎ (@Hemant__pundir) April 3, 2021

When she said tony kakkar k songs play krna pic.twitter.com/xtyJjhasoP — AP ☠️ (@oye__AP) April 2, 2021

"Don't judge a book by it's cover"

doesn't applies to Tony Kakkar's songs😂🤣😆…..lol — Aryan Jain🇮🇳 (@AryanJa88747940) April 5, 2021

New start up idea: Opening music classes in front of Tony Kakkar's house ✌️😎 Continue>>> — गाभरु (@thoda_rude_hu) April 5, 2021

When i accidentally hear tony kakkar's voice….. pic.twitter.com/uZDUAxigeX — Amit Singh Rajput (@mr_amitsingh_) April 5, 2021

These songs are composed by Tony kakkar and also some are written by him, All songs are really beautiful, people always talk about his bad songs but not about these songs!!😏🤡 pic.twitter.com/gIogk21dH3 — PRITAM 😴 (@JOY_SG_) April 6, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal collabed with Tony kakkar, don't know if I should cry or be happy — Mas Ralai (@_vanderwall) April 6, 2021

Pandemic has been so bad that even Shreya Ghoshal had to sing a song with Tony Kakkar. pic.twitter.com/5QXODKt06j — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) April 6, 2021

Tony Kakkar is the best of all time…! ✌️🙂🤭 https://t.co/TgZFkR0naV — Nahid Hasan (@srkian_nahid) April 6, 2021

Last week, Neha Kakkar has shared a big surprise waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home. She shared a video on Instagram showing a cricket pitch being prepared in the backyard of her home. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Cricket pitch at home! Work in progress …. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar — Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNErMZ9jV0e/

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, who met Neha Kakkar while shooting for Indian Idol season 12, congratulated the singer on her recent wedding. She also said that she has always shared a great equation with Neha, not just professionally, but personally as well.

“Neha is just not a singer but a beautiful soul and she is just like a daughter to me. My blessings are always going to be with her wherever she would be,” Neetu Kapoor said.

Touched by Neetu Kapoor‘s sweet words, Neha Kakkar said, “I am just speechless, receiving a blessing from such a renowned actress is the best thing that has ever happened to me in this entire journey. I will keep it with me my entire life.”

