Tara Sutaria Gives Boyfriend Aadar Jain 'Fever', Find Out How!

Actress Tara Sutaria on Tuesday shared a stunning black and white picture, and her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain indulged in some social media romance.

Tara posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in an off-shoulder crop top paired with denims.

Tara Sutaria captioned it: “Fever (black and white hearts emoji)”.

Tara Sutaria’s beau Aadar took to the comment section and wrote: “You give me (black heart).”

Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan‘s Diwali party. The actress had also penned a birthday wish for Aadar a while back, calling him her “favourite person”.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, will next be seen in “Hello Charlie”. Recently the actor revealed that Tara got a chance to watch this film and she loved it. In fact, the actor opened up further and said that his girlfriend found the film too funny and it has now become one of her favourites. Well, we cannot wait to watch it.

Tara Sutaria has “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2” coming up. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”.

