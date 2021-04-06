Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha’s infamous love triangle is still so popular. It continues to remain etched in everyone’s mind. It was said that Big B was already married to his lady love at the time when he got close to the Umrao Jaan actress. There was a lot of drama that followed, and a lot was written about.

Advertisement

But, did you know there was a time when The Khubsoorat actress had called Jaya’ bechari’? Yes! You read that right. Rekha, who has always been vocal about her personal life, never shied away from speaking her heart out. Keep scrolling further to read a chunk from this explosive interview and what made her call Big B‘s wife a bechari?

Advertisement

In an interview published in Stardust in 1978, Rekha had revealed that how her and Amitabh Bachchan’s love scene in Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar had led to Jaya Bachchan crying. This had made Big B maintain distance from her forever.

“Once, I was looking at the whole [Bachchan] family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.” Soon after this, Amitabh Bachchan released a media statement stating that he would never work with Rekha.

The Khubsoorat actress never shied away from talking about her secret relationship with Big B back then. In fact, she even blamed Jaya for their breakup.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare in 1984, Rekha indirectly took a dig at Jaya Bachchan and even insulted her decision to be with Amitabh Bachchan. “No one cares what I have to say. I am the other woman na? Parents are also embarrassed. Which parents will not be when their son has an affair? And image ki baat hai na. No one looks inside. The other party has this cute bechari image which fits beautifully. The impression is good na? I am free. The other person can’t do that. Can’t leave him and go away.”

Rekha had further said, “Mind you. This is a very good quality. If you can kill your desire and stick to someone in spite of knowing that this person loves somebody else, stay under the same roof. It shows strength, I must give her credit. It’s a plus point which I don’t possess. I won’t compromise. No relationship is a real relationship if you compromise. Give and take theek hai. But you might as well finish off the relationship if you compromise.”

Must Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik “Serial S*xual Predator & Pervert”, Praises Rekha For Boosting ‘Sad’ Music Reality Show Indian Idol 12

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube