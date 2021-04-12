Rekha is one such actress whose love life has always been in question. The actress never found true love in her life and had to always battle loneliness. Many stories have emerged in the past about her relationship with several actors. But did you know that Sanjay Dutt’s name was also on this list? In fact, the actor’s mother, Nargis, never really liked the Khubsoorat actress.

There were stories back then that the actress applied ‘Sindoor’ of Sanjay’s name, and they were secretly married. After working in the 1984 film Zameen Akash, they were constantly spotted in each other’s company, giving rise to these speculations. However, both kept mum about their affair rumours. But keep scrolling further to hear what Sanju Baba’s mom Nargis felt about the Khubsoorat actress.

During an interview in 1976, Nargis Dutt, the mother of Sanjay Dutt, talking against Rekha, said, “She used to give such signals to men that she could be easily available. In the eyes of some people, she is nothing less than a witch.”

Nargis Dutt talking more about Rekha, further said, “Many times I feel that I have begun to understand her. I have understood her problem. I have worked many times in my life with children who have psychological problems. She is a lost person. She needs a strong man.”

Well, the most ironic thing was that it was not only Nargis’ son Sanjay whose name was attached to the Umrao Jaan actress. Even her husband Sunil Dutt’s name was once linked to Rekha.

Rekha is an actress whose names are associated with many Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha. Nargis Dutt’s husband Sunil Dutt has been included in this list. Sunil and Rekha worked together in the film Ahimsa. Both were seen in many films. Both were also associated with each other for a long time, but they never talked about it.

