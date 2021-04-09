Actress Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today, and we decided to bring you the story of the time she acted like a possessive wife. The love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Rekha is well known by all. But did you know? There was once a time when Jaya invited Rekha over for dinner?

If you ask what is so headline-grabbing about this simple mean between the actress, it the common factor between then – aka AB – wasn’t present for the same. The dinner was held when the actor was out of town. Read on to know exactly what happened there.

Well, reports say that with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair becoming a constant topic of discussion among the industry people, Jaya Bachchan decided to talk about it. When Amitabh was out of Mumbai, she decided to call Rekha over for dinner and discuss it.

In fact, Rekha herself opened up about this meeting. She said she was invited for dinner by Mrs Bachchan and got all decked up, thinking there would be an argument. However, no such thing happened. The actress had told Stardust in a past interview, “Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It’s when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her.”

She continued, “She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, ‘I will never leave Amit whatever happens’.”

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s relationship, Amitabh never spoke about it, and Rekha never denied it, making it even more scandalous. Amid all this, Jaya Bachchan stayed calm and always maintained a stoic silence and dignity on the matter.

Well, it takes a powerful woman to take a stand like this. Kudos Mrs Bachchan.

Happy Birthday, Jaya Bachchan.

