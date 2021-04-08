Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani On Playing The Role Of A Woman, "I Have A Newfound Respect For All Actresses..."

Actor Sanjay Gagnani will dress up as a woman in a sequence of the hit TV show “Kundali Bhagya”.

“It took me almost two hours to get ready and achieve this new look of a girl. As a male actor, I’ve always wondered why female actors take so long to get ready, but when I was required to get into a female avatar, I realised the reason,” says Sanjay, who became popular playing Prithvi Malhotra in the show.

Sanjay Gagnani adds: “I have a newfound respect for all actresses for being so hardworking, dedicated, and strong. Getting the nuances of a lady right was difficult but I loved the challenge.”

Sanjay Gagnani says the role is a part of his tryst with achieving excellence. “As an actor, I’ve always craved to excel in my craft,” he says, adding: “I believe, as an actor, we have the power to bring in happiness in the lives of people by entertaining them.”

Sanjay says that the show has always helped him experiment as an actor. “Kundali Bhagya is a show that has turned the tables for me. It has actually changed my ‘bhagya’ (fortune) and given me a scope to incorporate different looks and characters, whenever the role has required me to adopt a disguise in order to perform vicious activities. In the upcoming track of ‘Kundali Bhagya’, I take up a girl’s avatar to safeguard my evil plan from being exposed,” he says.

There is a murder that takes place in the show and Prithvi has met the victim just the day before. In order to delete the CCTV footage of them meeting, Prithvi dresses as a woman. “Kundali Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.

