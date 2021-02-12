The TRP reports for this week is out and we are here with the results. We know that you are very excited to know which show is ruling the charts and has slipped down from their position last week. Like always, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey continues to rule the TRP charts. The list also witnessed singing reality show Indian Idol climbing up and marking its spot in the top 5.

Rupali and Sudhanshu starrer remains the most-watched show for yet another week. It has kept its audience glued to the screens with its intriguing storyline. Keep reading further to know which shows stand where?

According to reports in the Times Of India, the second spot after Anupamaa is once again secured by Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqueer and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie. The show which has grabbed much love & attention from the audience has been resting in the second position for yet another week. Following Imlie is Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. Occupying the third position time and again, this show is winning hearts with its refreshing storyline revolving around the professional and personal life of an IPS officer.

Taking up the fourth positing is Indian Idol 12, with its massive fan following. The viewers love the singing reality show for the enormous entertainment they provide with talented contestants. Indian Idol finally made a surprising entry into the top 5 of the TRP charts for the first time in a very long time.

With a slight change, this time, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopa starrer Kundali Bhagya have come down to the fifth position. Looks like the show that once ruled the TRP charts has experienced a setback.

Well, which is your favourite show and are you happy with Anupamaa once again ruling the TRP charts? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

