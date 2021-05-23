At the beginning of March, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media and informed her fans that she and hubby Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were expecting their first child. And yesterday afternoon, the couple welcomed a sweet baby boy – making it a family of three.

On Saturday, May 22, Shreya took to her Twitter handle and shared the good news with fans and followers.

Shreya Ghoshal tweeted, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy. ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pDVgSE0yrK — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 22, 2021

In the first week of March, while announcing her pregnancy to the world, Shreya Ghoshal shared a cute picture of her baby bump. Alongside it she wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Owing to the pandemic, the Slow Motion singer had a surprise online baby shower. In the pictures she shared from the function, Shreya sported a ‘Mom To Be’ sash while holding a ‘Mommy to be’ card as well. In front of her, she has a plate and bowls full of yummy food cooked by her friends.

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low-key affair in February 2015.

