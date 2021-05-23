Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On The Reports Of Sooryavanshi & Bell Bottom Arriving On Independence Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has refuted speculations and doing the rounds over the release date of his two forthcoming films — Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. Akshay issued a statement on Saturday reacting to unconfirmed reports that both films will arrive on Independence Day in August.

The statement issued by Akshay reads: “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time.”

Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller “Bell Bottom” also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The period espionage thriller, set in the eighties, was initially scheduled to release in May.

Rohit Shetty’s big-ticket cop drama “Sooryavanshi” will feature Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 30.

