Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his candid self. It will be safe to say that he has all the gossip in showbiz and somehow ends up spilling it out. Something similar happened when he teased Anushka Sharma on stage and called her ‘desh ki bahu.’ Read on for the entire scoop.

It all happened when Anushka along with Katrina Kaif graced India’s Got Talent 8 to promote their film Zero. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and starred Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man. During a fun session, the leading ladies were tested on songs that featured their co-star SRK.

A viral video showcases Karan Johar asking Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma to guess the song by its lyrics. “Behki hai nigaahein aur bikhre hai baal,” he sang from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. To this, Anushka was quick to sing the lyrics but it was Katrina who ended up naming that it was Koi Mil Gaya.

In another question, Karan Johar asked about the song that Shah Rukh Khan sang with Madhuri Dixit. Before Katrina Kaif could answer, Anushka Sharma grabbed the point by singing “Ghose jaisi chaal…”

Katrina was quick to point out, “mauka hi nahi mila” to which Anushka said, “ye mara maine mauke pe chauka.”

Karan Johar being KJo reacted saying, “Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything)”

As expected, Anushka Sharma was left speechless but tried her best to play coy.

Check out the video below:

