The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit the country badly. Several businesses, including the entertainment business, have been affected severely as multiple projects which were supposed to be completed by now have been delayed. Amidst the uncertainty, Katrina Kaif’s superhero film also seemed to delay.

Katrina’s superhero film, tentatively titled Super Soldier, is touted to be Bollywood’s first maiden superhero flick led by an actress. It will be Netflix‘s two-part film which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Scroll down to know more.

Katrina Kaif’s film was originally scheduled to go on the floor early this year but was postponed as the film required some more time in the pre-production. A source revealed to PeepingMoon, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been working on this superhero film for the last two years now. They were first supposed to roll it in January 2021 but the last year’s pandemic slowed down the pre-production work and hence they couldn’t get ready to start shooting at the scheduled time. The second COVID-19 wave has further delayed the process and one doesn’t know when things will start getting back to normalcy. Ali has envisioned this film on a humongous scale and it requires to be shot across four countries, which doesn’t seem possible given the current circumstances, at least not this year. And hence, Ali and Netflix have collectively decided to defer the production till 2022.”

The film will mark the fourth collaboration of Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The filmmaker and the streaming giant are also reportedly re-evaluating to suit the present situation. Ali and his team have been completed the recce. Currently, the team is working digitally on the action parts with an international team that has been roped in to design some action scenes.

As per the report, Katrina Kaif’s film that has an Indian setting will be shot in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as well as in foreign countries like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, and Georgia.

