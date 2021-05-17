Tamil actor Nitish Veera is no more. The actor is known for his performances in movies such as Pudhupettai, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kaala and Asuran. He passed away on Monday, May 17, at age 45, due to coronavirus complications. He recently tested positive for the novel virus that has hit the nation hard in its second wave.
Nitish played Rajinikanth and Eashwari Rao’s son Kathiravan in Kaala (2018). In the Dhanush-Manju Warrier starrer Asuran (2019), he played Pandiyan, a character that lived in the 1960s.
According to media reports, Nitish Veera succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai’s Omandurar hospital. He was one of the most promising actors in the Tamil film industry, and his death has left the film fraternity in shock. Many from the industry took to social media to pay their respects.
Actor Krishna took to social media and shared a note remembering his co-star of two films. He wrote, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe.” Actor Mahendran wrote, “RIP #NitishVeera Guys pls tc of ur family and friends, stay home stay safe.”
Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul.
The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl
— krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021
Actor #NitishVeera who acted in #Kaala , #Asuran , #VennilaKabadiKuzhu2 passed away due to #Covid complications in Chennai Omandurar hospital early this morning..
He was 45.. Heart breaking!
Another young life gone too soon.. #RIP!#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XWJAuAMYwH
— Muthu Pandian (@im_pandey5) May 17, 2021
RIP #NitishVeera 🙏
Guys pls tc of ur family and friends, stay home stay safe 🙏
— Master Mahendran 🔱 (@Actor_Mahendran) May 17, 2021
Filmmaker Selvaraghavan posted a picture of Nitish with Dhanush and addressed him with his Pudhupettai (2006) character name. He wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY “MANI”” Actor Kathir tweeted, “Shocking & much Saddened to hear that our co- actor who i just worked recently is no more.. Such a nice performer in so many amazing films.. We will miss u #NitishVeera Rest in peace.. More strength to the whole family.. Please everyone be very careful.”
Remembering Nitish Veera, actor Vishnu Vishal tweeted, “#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you…”
REST IN PEACE MY "MANI " pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB
— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May 17, 2021
Shocking & much Saddened to hear that our co- actor who i just worked recently is no more.. Such a nice performer in so many amazing films.. We will miss u #NitishVeera
Rest in peace.. More strength to the whole family.. Please everyone be very careful 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9Rg0IHFCSE
— kathir (@am_kathir) May 17, 2021
Rest in peace #NitishVeera
My condolences to his family… pic.twitter.com/aZPiASt2Hl
— Dharan kumar (@dharankumar_c) May 17, 2021
#RIPNitishVeera
It pains to write this…
Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..
This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..
Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you…
— VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021
Nitish Veera is from Madurai and has two daughters, aged 7 and 8. May his soul rest in peace.
