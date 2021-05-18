If there’s one movie that changed the career graph for Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan it is their 2008 release Jannat. From the songs to dialogues, everything about the film became crazy viral. And today, as the film completes 13 years of its release, we bring you interesting trivia. Do y’all know that director Kunal Deshmukh saw Sonal at a restaurant and signed her opposite Emraan?

Well, yes. That’s correct. Kunal was at a restaurant when he first saw Sonal and decided to sign her for his movie.

Sonal Chauhan made her big Bollywood debut with Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi and was nominated for ‘Filmfare best debut award – 2009’ along with Anushka Sharma, Adah Sharma, Prachi Desai, Mugdha Godse and Asin, who won the award.

Sonal Chauhan came to the limelight after she was crowned Miss World Tourism 2005. Director Kunal Deshmukh spotted the Dictator actress at a restaurant in Mumbai and signed her opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Jannat did incredibly well at the box office back in the days and their on-screen chemistry went viral and had a massive fan following among Indian audiences.

The music of the Sonal Chauhan starter was composed by Pritam and Kamran Ahmed. The songs were a huge hit back in the days. Till date, the die-hard Emraan fans groove on his songs and share their videos across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Sonal recently celebrated her 34th birthday and Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his upcoming release Chehre that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

And if the reports are to be believed, the Jannat actor will also be seen playing the role of antagonist in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

