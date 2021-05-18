Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Question CBI Regarding The Delay In His Case
Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend The Actor On Twitter & Claim He Was Assaulted & Killed ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

It will almost be one year that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, yet fans are not over this unfortunate incident yet. No one would have ever thought, even in their wildest dreams, that there will come a day where SSR fans would have to read such a piece of news about their favourite actor. But, after so many months and so many investigations, why is it that fans still feel that the late actor has not got justice?

Today, Sushant is trending on Twitter as his fans are demanding an answer from IPS officer Nupur Prasad. #SushantAssaulted&Killed is trending on the microblogging site, and fans are really upset with the way the late actor’s death case has shaped up.

Recently, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed 11 months. A day after that, actor Shekhar Suman who has been quite vocal in voicing his opinions, in this case, had alleged foul play in SSR’s death. He went on to ask if there was still hope in this case while citing COVID-19 for derailing the momentum of the justice movement.

Shekhar Suman expressed regret about the justice being nowhere in sight, with next month being a year since Sushant Singh Rajput has gone. He termed it as a misfortune that the momentum got buried under the calamity of coronavirus while asking if there could still be hope. It was only after this that the late actor’s fans started questioning IPS officer Nupur Prasad regarding the status of this case.

Not only that, even Sushant’s friend and Twitter user Smita Parikh has commented on the same, check out:

Check out some of the tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans below :

It is clear from these tweets that fans are very upset and angry. Some, as always, are blaming Rhea Chakraborty. We are just waiting to hear what does the IPS officer Nupur have to say about fans demands?

Also, do you think fans are doing the right thing by demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

