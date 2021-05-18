It will almost be one year that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, yet fans are not over this unfortunate incident yet. No one would have ever thought, even in their wildest dreams, that there will come a day where SSR fans would have to read such a piece of news about their favourite actor. But, after so many months and so many investigations, why is it that fans still feel that the late actor has not got justice?

Advertisement

Today, Sushant is trending on Twitter as his fans are demanding an answer from IPS officer Nupur Prasad. #SushantAssaulted&Killed is trending on the microblogging site, and fans are really upset with the way the late actor’s death case has shaped up.

Advertisement

Recently, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed 11 months. A day after that, actor Shekhar Suman who has been quite vocal in voicing his opinions, in this case, had alleged foul play in SSR’s death. He went on to ask if there was still hope in this case while citing COVID-19 for derailing the momentum of the justice movement.

Shekhar Suman expressed regret about the justice being nowhere in sight, with next month being a year since Sushant Singh Rajput has gone. He termed it as a misfortune that the momentum got buried under the calamity of coronavirus while asking if there could still be hope. It was only after this that the late actor’s fans started questioning IPS officer Nupur Prasad regarding the status of this case.

Not only that, even Sushant’s friend and Twitter user Smita Parikh has commented on the same, check out:

This innocent Boy -if u are feeling disheartened just look at this face of innocence and extraordinary brilliance- we need peoples power,time we have to roar louder, remember together we made it till here,,those who left pls come back . 🙏🏼 SushantAssaulted & Killed pic.twitter.com/5atAg6bq6t — Smita GLK Parikh – SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) May 18, 2021

Check out some of the tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans below :

Why 6 people were carrying Our Sushant? 🤔

6 ppl u need for 80 kgs? @ips_nupurprasad @IPS_Association Sushant Assaulted & Killed — Adi Sushant Gulshan (@AdiGulshan) May 18, 2021

What F***ing BS They stood with their feet on blood, being the centre of crimes. They covered up the fact that Sushant Was Assaulted & Killed @ips_nupurprasad @IPS_Association @DoPTGoI @indSupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/uYFMAvYVDo — Joseph R (@rebel4SSR) May 18, 2021

Dayan 👹 @Tweet2Rhea Even Insects will refuse to eat you When You die…😡 Sushant Assaulted & Killed — My Beloved SSR😢❤ (@Shikha89733359) May 18, 2021

Aiims ke report aur us dr. Ke bayan dekhe ..sab samaj jayega enhone case ko kaha se badla he — राजपुत्र (@Jitendr48876957) May 18, 2021

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED!! CBI, please end this unnecessary delay in SSR case.@ips_nupurprasad @HMOIndia @PMOIndia

Sushant Assaulted & Killed — Gauri ll SUSHANT WILL GET JUSTICE !! (@GauriTweets_) May 18, 2021

From the pics leaked, it's clear that they wanted to bury the case but they were hard on their luck!!

Sushant Assaulted & Killed — 🤫will tell u later😝 (@hopegiver4747) May 18, 2021

Actions Speaks Louder than Words.. CBI knows that – Sushant Assaulted & Killed So, now itself More than Enough time to Take an Action against the Murderers❗@ips_nupurprasad pic.twitter.com/VGExGarx55 — Jannat 🍁 (@JannatFerdousee) May 18, 2021

Why?? Sushant Assaulted & Killed @ips_nupurprasad Ma'am

What was the reason behind that……… pic.twitter.com/Xge8uU7WyP — 🦋kirtiSushant🦋 (@kirti64876334) May 18, 2021

It is clear from these tweets that fans are very upset and angry. Some, as always, are blaming Rhea Chakraborty. We are just waiting to hear what does the IPS officer Nupur have to say about fans demands?

Also, do you think fans are doing the right thing by demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Actually Thought To Change Taimur Ali Khan’s Name After The Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube