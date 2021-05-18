Tired of long hair? If you are thinking of cutting off those long tresses and rocking a short bob or a shoulder-length wavy hairstyle but aren’t sure, then our leading ladies from Bollywood – from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon are here to assure you that you can rock any short hairstyle this summer.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone looks super chic in this bob cut with wavy hair as she carries it off with utmost charisma.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shows us how to look super glamourous with short wavy brown hair, resting atop your shoulder.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks adorable as ever in her wavy shoulder-length locks and gorgeous smile.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan carries off her straight brown, layered hair resting on her shoulders with so much style.

These reigning queens seem to love the shortcut and wavy hairstyle and are here to inspire us to wear this look for the summer.

Tell us who are you going to take inspiration for your short hair? Deepika, Alia or Kriti? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: 13 Years Of Jannat (Trivia): Sonal Chauhan Was Spotted In A Restaurant By The Director & Was Signed Opposite Emraan Hashmi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube