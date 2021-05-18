Salman Khan is a godfather of many in the industry and has helped many newcomers rise in the industry. Although he is not really associated with Alia Bhatt in any way, the Dabangg actor did not waste a minute when he had to back the Student Of The Year actress in front of fans who were trolling her. Did you know Khan went on to call Miss Bhatt’s upbringing great?

Back in 2016, quite a few Bollywood stars had come under fire for participating in the star-studded Saifai Mahotsav. For the unversed, this controversial star-studded event was organised in Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s native village Saifai. A lot of actors, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and others, faced heat on social media for performing in this event. But how and why did Salman take Alia’s stand? Keep scrolling further to read this throwback story.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, in 2016, Bollywood celebrities were invited to perform for the event. However, it drew sharp criticism as many argued that the extravagant amount of money could have been spent for the betterment of Muzaffarnagar riot victims. While B-Town celebs performed and returned back to base, they also steered clear of the issue. However, Alia Bhatt was one such celebrity who commented and admitted that she should have been more aware of the political scenario before saying yes to perform at the Saifai Mahotsav.

Celebs were trolled on social media for their participation, and reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt had told IBN, “I don’t want to stretch this topic too much because I feel it is kind of over. And now that you have brought it up, I would just say that none of the actors tried to hurt anybody. We are not sadistic who went to Saifai and felt happy about those who were suffering! But yes, I do feel bad for not being aware. I was aware of the riots that happened last year, but I didn’t know about the circumstances in which the event took place, and that’s something I feel bad about. I genuinely feel I should be more aware of such happenings.”

When asked if the controversy was blown out of proportion, the actress added, “Actually, yes. I don’t think it was required, but I don’t think it was wrong either. I just think that it isn’t fair to call us inhuman.” However, Alia’s response got a surprising reaction from dad Mahesh Bhatt who apologised and said that he had failed as a father. And that wasn’t all.

Salman Khan came to Alia Bhatt’s rescue and backed her after Mahesh Bhatt’s apology. He tweeted, “Bhatt Saab, no need for apology, Alia’s upbringing is great. I was proud to share the stage with her. She earns her living with hard work and dignity.”

