Salman Khan treated all his fans with one of the much-awaited and most-talked about movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As much as fans were excited to watch the movie, the craze died down just one day after the release. We are sure that you all must already gone through several memes around the movie that are currently breaking the internet. But now, the movie has broken yet another milestone.

Well, we are not sure if that can be called a milestone or not. But, recently, we told you that this Salman starrer is amongst the lowest-rated films of the actor on IMDb. And now, with what we hear, Bhaijaan’s recently released film has beaten Race 3 to become his lowest rated movie.

According to reports in News18, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is facing the barrage of 1-star ratings on IMDb. First, it was Sadak, then Laxmii came along and now it is this one. As of now, this Prabhudeva film has garnered over 77K 1-star votes by the Bollywood-loving janta. This has taken its average rating to a meagre 1.7 out of 10.

If this much was not enough, then Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has gone on to become Salman Khan’s worst-rated IMDb flick. The other two in this list is Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Race 3 (2019) with IMDb ratings of 2.2 and 1.9, respectively.

Before the release of the Radhe, Khan had said, “I couldn’t have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of ZEE. It was important to release the film at a time like this because people are suffering due to the pandemic. Incomes have reduced for many, so now, instead of spending a lot of money on tickets at the cinemas, people can watch it at a much cheaper rate at home. I want to provide some entertainment to people at a grim time like this.”

Well, his thought was good, but we don’t really know how much Salman Khan successfully entertained the masses?

